Iran, Kyrgyzstan stress economic coop. in agriculture

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – In his meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Parhat Tulendybaev on Wednesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani placed special emphasis on invigorating ties between Iran and Kyrgyzstan in the field of agriculture.

Speaking on the sidelines of 13th Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC), Larijani said, “the two countries should make their utmost efforts in order to broaden their trade and economic ties.”

Iran and Kyrgyzstan can cooperate with each other in various agricultural fields especially poultry productions, Larijani concluded.

For his part, Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan called for launching Tehran-Bishkek Railway for broadening and developing economic and tourism relationship.

he pointed to PUIC Conference in Tehran and said, “it is hoped that the Conference will be fruitful for the Islamic world to spread peace and unity among Muslim states.”

It is necessary that bilateral cooperation in the field of trade and business will boom, he said, adding, “in this regard, launching Tehran-Bishkek Railway is a dire need, for, the two countries enjoy high potential for broadening tourism cooperation.”

To conclude his remarks, Kyrgyz Deputy Parliament Speaker Parhat Tulendybaev said, “every year, sports games are held in Kyrgyzstan in a way that Iran attends this prestigious even as well.”

