Iran among top nuclear technology countries: AEOI chief

Addressing a meeting with students and professors of Shiraz University on Saturday, Mohammad Eslami said Iran has achieved considerable progresses in nuclear science and technology.

“Now we have succeeded in obtaining computing codes and software used in the design and construction processes,” the Iranian nuclear chief stressed. These codes are used in the production of atomic products, he underlined.

He noted that great efforts have been made in the AEOI during recent years to pass the “research phase and enter the industrial phase” and this process is advancing.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the AEOI chief stressed the importance of making progress in the fields of science and technology which will lead to the country’s development and progress in all fields.

“With the flourishing of science and technology, deterrence will be created and no one will think of aggression, so it is necessary to make more efforts not to be dominated by others,” the AEOI head added.

Over the past years, Iran has recorded many achievements in its peaceful nuclear energy program in defiance of US sanctions and other hurdles created by the Western countries, he continued.

As one of the first signatories to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran has also been closely cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Regarding the unveiling of the light water training reactor simulator in Shiraz, Eslami added this simulator is one of the accelerating capacities in the field of research and human resource training, and students' skills will increase through continuous work with this simulator.

MA/6276426