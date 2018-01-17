Larijani stresses need for expanding ties between Iran, Mauritania

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – During a meeting with Mauritania’s national assembly deputy speaker, Ali Larijani emphasized the need for expansion of relations between Iran and Mauritania.

Iran’s parliament speaker met and talked with the Mauritanian Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Muhammad Sheikh on the sidelines of 13th PUIC Conference in Tehran on Wednesday. During the meeting, Ali larijani pointed out that the current PUIC conference in Tehran will pave the way for the expansion of ties between the two countries.

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly of Mauritania, for his part, hailed the current PUIC conference in Tehran, hoping that the event’s outcomes benefit all Islamic countries.

He added that Mauritania is an Islamic country and is interested in having a closer relationship with its brother country, the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Mauritanian Deputy Speaker went on to add that when the Mauritanian president came to power, he wanted to shut down Israeli embassy in the country, emphasizing the need for expanding the relations with Iran.

Also this afternoon, Ali larijani held a meeting with the head of the majority fraction in the Parliament of Sierra Leone, in which the two sides emphasized the need for cooperation between the two countries.

