Rouhani to pay state visits to Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled for a state visit to Turkmenistan on 27 March and a trip to Azerbaijan Republic on 29 March, 2018.

The visits will focus on following up on the implementation of agreements and cooperation documents previously reached between Iran and the two Asian countries.

During the 12th Iran and Azerbaijan Joint Economic Forum on March 15, the two sides signed a number of MoUs in the fields of banking, transport, trade and economy, science, technology, culture, energy and agriculture.

As many as 8 cooperation agreements, including one on joint investment in Rasht-Astara railway, are also expected to be inked in the presence of presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic on March 29.

