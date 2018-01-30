Export value from Bajgiran border marketplace to Turkmenistan at $10m

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Over $10 million worth of products were exported from Iran’s Bajgiran Border Marketplace to Turkmenistan.

Head of Qoochan Industry, Mine and Trade Department Ali Habibikia made the above remark on Monday evening and said, “according to the available statistics, over $10 million worth of products were exported from Bajgiran Border Marketplace to Turkmenistan.

Despite problems in Bajgiran Border Marketplace observed in recent years for exporting products to abroad, he said, “at the unsparing follows up made between the responsible authorities of the two countries, we managed to create more capacity for forwarding and exporting goods from the border marketplace.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he put the number of industrial and production units in this city at 7,105 and added, “these units have generated at least 13,000 direct job opportunities.”

Turning to the problem facing Qoochan Bicycle Mfg. Factory, he said, “Bicycle Mfg. Factory in Qoochan has experienced a considerable production decline in recent years, so that this factory will need 7 billion tomans worth of facilities in order to settle existing problems.”

Head of Qoochan House of Industry, Mine and Trade pointed to a tile manufacturing factory in this city and said, “with the coordination made in this regard, effective steps have been taken to reactive this industrial and production unit in this city.”

He pointed to the severe stagnation of building construction in the country and reduced export to the neighboring countries as the main reasons behind lackluster performance of this industrial unit.

To conclude his remarks, Habibikia reiterated, “ten billion rials worth of loans has been paid to household professions which has generated new employment opportunities to 198 job-seeking people.”

MA/4213752