Islamic countries need to do more in supporting Muslims

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – In a meeting with Indonesia’s House speaker, Iran’s parliament speaker said the current PUIC conference in Tehran should mobilize the Islamic countries to do more in support of the Muslim.

During a meeting with Fadli Zon, Indonesian House of Representatives’ Speaker, Ali Larijani stressed that the Islamic countries have massive human and energy resources, adding “we must use these capacities to achieve our goals."

Regarding the 13th Session of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference underway in Tehran, Iran’s parliament speaker said “among the opportunities that this conference provides are that Islamic countries can get closer to each other and exchange their views on how to develop their relations and solve the problems of the Islamic world,” adding ”the expansion of trade relations between these countries will result in developing cooperation.”

He at the end of his remarks he thanked Indonesian government's position regarding the Muslims of Myanmar.

The Indonesian House Speaker, for his part, asked for cutting of ties of some Muslim countries with Israel.

Fadli Zon added “we hope that this Islamic Conference will be able to solve the challenges facing the Islamic countries,” adding “we suggest that all Islamic countries severe their political, economic ties with Israel.”

Pointing to the horrific situation of Muslims driven from Myanmar, the Indonesian house speaker emphasized, “during a trip to Myanmar, we saw how terrible their situation was, and I hope this conference in Tehran will address their situation because they need our serious help.”

