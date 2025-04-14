FAO , Iran take another step towards pistachio safety, trade

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Ministry of Agriculture Jahad have launched a specialized workshop on “Pistachio Safety and Trade: Navigating Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures and Codex Standards”, currently underway in Tehran until 16 April.

The workshop has brought together 65 key stakeholders from across the pistachio sector to deepen their knowledge of international food safety and trade frameworks, including Codex Alimentarius standards and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures. Discussions also focused on aflatoxin risk management, pesticide residue control, and traceability systems.

The event is led by FAO International Food Safety Specialist, Sanjay Dave, a globally recognized expert in food safety and trade.

On behalf of FAO, Ms. Nazi Tavakoli, Assistant FAO Representative, emphasized the need to meet evolving international food safety standards to maintain and grow Iran’s pistachio exports.

She pointed to mycotoxin contamination, particularly aflatoxins, as one of the primary challenges, influenced by climate conditions, agricultural practices, and post-harvest handling and storage methods.

“Iran has made notable progress through promoting good agricultural practices, enhancing post-harvest management, and strengthening mycotoxin testing infrastructure,” said Ms. Tavakoli. “Capacity building and education along the pistachio value chain are crucial to sustaining these improvements.”

The workshop is conducted under FAO’s Technical Cooperation Project entitled “Improving Pistachio Production and Export through Establishment of Integrated Product Management.”

Launched in 2024, the Project is designed to enhance integrated pistachio supply chain management, focusing on productivity, harvesting, processing, and compliance with food safety regulations. By fostering efficient and inclusive supply chain practices, the project aims to ensure sustainable pistachio production and consumption, ultimately contributing to food and nutrition security, economic growth, and strengthened global competitiveness.

