Palestine to remain top priority at PUIC Conference in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iranian MP Kazem Jalali said on Saturday that Palestine should be at the top of the agenda of OIC Member States' meetings and other gatherings of the Muslim world.

Tehran MP at Iranian parliament, who is chairing the Specialized and Executive Committees’ sessions as part of current 13th Session of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference underway in Tehran, said “the current conference in Tehran is held in a space that the big threat of Takfiri terrorism in the region has significantly faded away.”

Jalali hoped that with the financial and technical assistance of all Islamic countries to the liberated governments [of Iraq and Syria] from the threat of Takfiri Terrorism, this threat will go away forever, and the current conference in Tehran will help the countries who have fallen victim to ISIL terrorism.

The chairman of the Specialized and Executive Committees’ sessions of PUIC Conference in Tehran, which started today Saturday January 13, 2018, announced Iranian parliament’s readiness to work together with other members of the Union (PUIC) to strengthen the solidarity and unity among Islamic countries and joint efforts to resolve existing differences and challenges.

Referring to the recent US president Donald Trump’s move in declaring Al-Quds as the capital of Zionist regime, “Crises and challenges in the Islamic world should not lead us to ignore the issue of Palestine and forget its oppressed people,” adding "Palestine should remain the top priority of the agenda of the Union [PUIC] and Islamic countries, and in this regard, we are opposed to any attempts to sideline the issue.”

