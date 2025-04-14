Iran’s oil minister arrives in Iraq for energy talks

Upon arrival, Paknejad paid tribute to the memorial site of the martyrs General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Oil Minister's visit to Baghdad will last two days, and he is scheduled to meet with the Iraqi Prime Minister and the Iraqi Oil and Electricity Ministers.

The signing of cooperation agreements with the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, as well as cooperation agreements on the supply of gas to Iraqi power plants, is among the plans for this trip.

Earlier, Paknejad said previous discussions between Iran and Iraq had covered a range of potential areas for cooperation.

“We hope to finalize these topics and sign memorandums of understanding in the energy sector during this visit,” he added.

The minister emphasized the “very good” level of interaction and relations between Tehran and Baghdad, especially in oil sector collaboration and project implementation.

In March, Paknejad and Iraq’s Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel met in Tehran to discuss expanding cooperation in oil, gas, petrochemicals, and electricity.

Paknejad has repeatedly underscored Iran’s commitment to expanding energy ties with its neighbors as part of a broader international engagement strategy.

