Iranian Agriculture Minister Departs for Brazil

Iran has officially begun its activities as an official member of BRICS since January 2024, alongside the founding countries of the group, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa; thus, its active participation in these meetings not only improves Iran's role among BRICS member states but also contributes to Tehran's position in Agriculture industry.

The summit will focus on essential issues such as "Food Security and Nutrition", "Sustainability and Innovation", and "International Agricultural Finance and Trade".

The summit will also approve the BRICS Agricultural Cooperation Program for 2025-2028.

