Iran says next round of talks with US may not be held in Oman

Speaking at his weekly presser on Monday morning, Baghaei answered questions put forward by journalists about a range of issues related to Iran's foreign policy.

Referring to the venue of the second round of talks between Iran and Washington, the senior diplomat said that the location of the talks is not important, and the important thing is that the format of the talks will remain indirect, with Oman as the mediator. "Of course, the location of the negotiations is not the main issue; what is important is the continuation of the form and framework of interaction between Iran and the United States, which will continue indirectly and with the mediation of Oman."

"We are in constant contact with the Omani side, and after officially receiving their comments, a final decision on the location of the negotiations will be made," he said.

Referring to the reactions from different American officials, Baghaei said, "Contradictory statements are being made by various American officials, and they themselves must find a way to resolve these contradictions. This is one of the main reasons for holding the negotiations indirectly."

He further stressed that pursuing talks and continuing threats are absolutely unacceptable for Iran. "One cannot claim to seek negotiations while continuing the policy of pressure, sanctions, and threats. This approach is absolutely unacceptable, and we have clearly stated our positions."

This is a developing story...

MP/