Any move to undermine JCPOA unacceptable: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – After meeting with his British, French, German counterpart at a desk shared with EU foreign policy Chief Federica Mogherini, FM Zarif tweeted that Iran will comply with JCPOA provided that US stay in agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, posted a message on his Twitter account hailing the strong consensus share at Brussels meeting where he met with EU’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini along with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, on Thursday.

“Strong consensus in Brussels today: 1)Iran is complying with #JCPOA, 2)Iranian people have every right to all its dividends, 3)any move that undermines JCPOA is unacceptable. E3 and EU fully aware that Iran’s continued compliance conditioned on full compliance by the US.”

