Iran’s FM Zarif meets Russian counterpart in Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is visiting Moscow in the framework of regular consultations with Russian officials, met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, in the afternoon.

The Iranian top diplomat reviewed the growing relations between the two countries of Iran and Russia and hailed the principled stances of Russian Federation in opposing US interventionist efforts to table the issue of recent riots in Iran in the UN. He described Russians’ approach as positive and constructive.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergy Lavrov, in this meeting, for his part, underlined the importance of the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). The JCPOA, AKA as Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran nd 5+1 on July 14, 2015, in Vienna.

“This is very important that the International Atomic Energy Agency has approved Iran’s compliance with its commitments and Russia is still insisting on the important role of this international body,” reiterated Mr. Lavrov.

The two sides also exchanged views on important regional developments.

After meeting with Russian officials, the Iranian chief of diplomacy will head to Brussels to meet EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and UK on Thursday to discuss the implementation of the JCPOA.

