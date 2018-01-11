Europeans re-affirm support for JCPOA, Iran must benefit from deal

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – EU’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini along with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, reaffirmed their support for the JCPOA.

“The European Union has always held a clear stance in regards to the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed by Iran and 5+1 countries in Veinna on July 14, 2015) as stated in last year meeting of 28 members of the EU in October. The JCPOA has been effective and the IAEA (the International Atomic Energy Agency) has verified Iran’s compliance with the agreement in the last 9 reports of it,” said European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini.

She made the remarks at the joint presser with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, on Thursday.

At the end of the meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Brussels, the European diplomats stayed before the journalists and reporters to answer the questions.

“The continuation of the JCPOA will guarantee that Iran’s nuclear program will stay peaceful and this issue is regularly discussed at the joint commission of the JCPOA,” she added.

“The nuclear agreement is a multilateral pact supported by a UNSC resolution and a key base for the international prevention of nuclear weapons proliferation and vital for the security of the region and Europe,” asserted Ms. Mogherini.

“The JCPOA entails many strategic benefits for Europe and the EU is committed to preserve the JCPOA as a key element in the international non-proliferation of nuclear weapons,” she noted.

“The EU is also committed to full and effective implementation of the JCPOA and in this regard we want that the removal of nuclear sanctions positively affect the economic and trade relations with Iran to have benefits for Iranian people,” she highlighted.

“Although we have voiced concerns over other regional issues and the issue of ballistic missiles, but these issues are out of the scope of the nuclear agreement,” Ms. Mogherini articulated.

“We briefed Iran’s internal issues very succinctly but the solidarity of the world for preserving the JCPOA, as an agreement which has made the world safer, is essential and we expect all sides to keep implementing the deal fully,” she concluded.

