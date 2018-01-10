International community against US regarding JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) –Upon his arrival in Moscow on Wednesday afternoon, Iran’s foreign minister said that international community has shown to agree with continuation of the JCPOA and against the US stance.

Visiting Russian capital to meet and talk with his Russian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif said that “since taking office as Iran’s foreign minister, this is the 21st time that I am in Moscow. Our relationship with Russia is strategic and Russia is our important neighbor. It is one of the major members of the P 5+1 which played a very important role in JCPOA. It has played a leading role in the Security Council over the past two years as well as in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Leading a delegation in Moscow, Iran’s foreign minister said that he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov later today on the nuclear deal, before they depart for Brussels to hold meetings with the Foreign Ministers of the three European countries and Mrs. Mogherini on the American malicious policies regarding the nuclear deal.

He stated “the international community has clearly shown that it does not support American politics and considers it destructive,” adding that the meeting at UN security Council last Friday clearly showed that the US was isolated, and almost all the participants emphasized on the continuation of the nuclear deal with Iran.

Iran’s foreign minister pointed out that there is a general agreement among the world against the US policies, adding “the United States must see this global consensus and reform its policies.”

He continued saying “if the international community is inclined to continue the deal, it must stand against any counter-actions taken by the United States. This is something we will follow in our talks and we will look forward to the next steps that will be taken by countries. Of course, Iran has a variety of choices.”

Zarif noted that he did not know what will happen to the JCPOA on Friday and what Trump’s decision will be, adding that it is unlikely that Trump himself knows what he wants to do with the deal.

