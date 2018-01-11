Zarif, Mogherini share table with French, German, British FMs

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif joined the joint meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany, and UK, with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Germany, UK, and France are discussing the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA or simply known as Iran nuclear deal signed by Iran and 5+1 on July 14, 2015 in Vienna) after the probable rejection of the deal by US President Trump.

Prior to sitting the joint meeting, Mr. Zarif travelled to Moscow to confer on the issues with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

In Brussels, he held a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The Thursday meeting is held upon the invitation of European Union's high representative for foreign affairs.

