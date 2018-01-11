Iran will comply with JCPOA if US does: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – After meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif posted a message on his Twitter account reiterating that Iran won’t abide by the nuclear deal if US keep breaching the agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who visited Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart prior to leaving for Brussels, posted a message on his Twitter account re-affirming that Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA is dependent on US compliance with the deal.

Here comes the full text of his tweet of late Wednesday:

Conferred with FM Lavrov in Moscow today; on to Brussels to engage with E3 FMs & EU High Rep Mogherini. Everyone agrees it is imperative that ALL live up to their obligations under JCPOA. IAEA has verified Iran's full compliance, but continuation will depend on full US compliance.

