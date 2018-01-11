FM Zarif arrives in Brussels to meet European counterparts

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – As it draws nearer to the deadline of Trump making decision about the nuclear deal of 2015, the foreign ministers of Iran, UK, France, and Germany will convene in Brussels to make proper decision.

Early on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Brussels to meet the EU’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of UK, France, and Germany.

The main focus of the meetings is the implementation of the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed by Iran and 5+1 in Vienna on July 14, 2015). The JCPOA which is also known as the Iran nuclear deal has been supported by all sides except US after the new US President Trump got into office.

According to EEAS, Mr. Zarif along with Ms. Mogherini and the foreign ministers of UK, France, and Germany will hold a press conference at 11:00 to answer the questions posed by reporters.

Prior leaving for Brussels, Iranian top diplomat paid a short visit to Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

YNG/IRN 82792207