FM Zarif calls the signatory states to fully comply with JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif held a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday morning in Brussels.

The Iranian top diplomat called the signatory states to fully comply with the nuclear deal and urged the European countries to play a bolder role in this regard.

The French side also underlined the importance of meeting the promises delineated in the agreement of July 14, 2015.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of regional stability and security and the promotion of peaceful solutions to regional crises through political dialogue and consultations.

Offering gratitude for being invited to visit Tehran, the French foreign minister said that he will travel to Iran.

