Iran recognizes right to protest under Citizens Rights Charter

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Iran’s government spokesman said on Tuesday that Iranian government recognizes the people's right to protest within the framework of Citizens Rights Charter and the Constitution.

Speaking during his weekly press conference, Mohammad Bagher Nobakht told reporters that “the constitution has differentiated between riot and protest, and protest against the government is in accordance with the law.”

He emphasized the need for security forces and judiciary officials to deal with the protesters within the framework of the law.

He added that for the Iranian government, holding demonstrations and protest rallies is a legitimate right of the people according to the principles of Citizens’ Rights Charter.

