Zarif blasts Trump’s hypocritical way to show 'respect' for Iranians

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Mohammad Javad Zarif has criticized the US president’s hypocritical way of dealing with Iranians during the recent riots.

In a tweet posted on Thursday January 4, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at Donald Trump for his hypocritical attitude towards Iranians saying “Trump has an odd way of showing “such respect” for Iranians: from labeling them a "terrorist nation" & banning them from visiting the US, to petty insults on the name of the Persian Gulf. But best of all, "helping them" by depriving them of the economic dividends from the #JCPOA.”

During recent protests in several Iranian cities against the economic conditions of the country, the US president regularly posted messages on his tweeter account urging Iranian people into violence and the downfall of the government.

KI/82785870