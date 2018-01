TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Iranian minister of education said that two students named Armin and Shayan have been killed in recent public protests.

Iranian Minister of Education Mohammad Bathaei wrote in his Twitter account “unrest and blind fury have always victimized the innocent. We grieve the death of two of Iran’s dear students Armin and Shayan who held great promise for the future of Iran.”

The minister of education has concluded his Twitter post with the hashtag #be_alert.

