Unblocking Telegram in Iran subject to removal of pro-terrorism channels

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, said that pro-terrorist media are banned all over the world and Iran will not allow these channels to operate in Iran.

“What’s clear is the fact that the good capacity created for developing entrepreneurship, job market, and business was abused by a small group and the consequences were visible in the last days,” said Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi.

The Iranian minister made the remarks on Wednesday, touching upon the point that social networking applications and the Internet were abused by some pro-riot groups to promote anarchy and terrorist attacks across Iran.

“Many damages were inflicted on people’s serene life with this pretext and the challenge was to choose between what was happening and the proper use of the nation; on one side the restrictions could cause unhappiness and on the other side the social security was threatened,” he noted.

“Both free access to information and the right to be secure are delineated in the civil rights charter which is up to govermment and the SNSC (Supreme National Security Council) to be enforced under the chair of Interior Minister Mr. Rahmani Fazli,” added Mr. Azari Jahromi.

“There are many Telegram channels encouraging their subscribers to conduct terrorist operations or corruptive acts,” said the minister.

“There are numerous Telegram channels which promote violence and terrorist acts, we have statistics and evidence but we have not publicized tem not to promote violence,” he said. “There were channels encouraging people to set officials’ houses, mosques, and military places on fire,” he recounted.

“These kind of measures are not allowed in any country,” he asserted.

YNG/4190241