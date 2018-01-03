Govt to spare no effort to meet people’s demands

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – A top adviser to Iran’s Leader said on Tuesday evening that people's expectations of the government are legitimate, acknowledging “the government has used all available methods to reduce prices and eliminate the shortcomings.”

Speaking in a ceremony to introduce new chairman of the Islamic Azad University in Rasht, Gilan province, Ali Akbar Velayati said “our knowledgeable people are well aware of the government problems and imposed sanctions effects on our country.”

Advising the Americans not to dream of influence in the region anymore, Mr. Velayati, who is also the Chairman of the Islamic Azad University, noted “those who turned to violence during the protests and burned the country’s flag were representatives of those who want to burn the nation’s roots,” noting “we will burn the roots of Zionist regime in the region.”

"They know that this nation, which is more than 10,000 years old, will remain,” Velayati noted, arguing “although there have been political, cultural setbacks in the long history of the nation, it has always refused subjugation.”

He concluded “Iran is increasing its power in the regional and international arena on a daily basis and incidents like these [recent riots] are the beginning of the fall of its internal and international enemies.”

At the end of his remarks, Mr. Velayati praised Islamic Azad University for its role in enhancing high education in the country, expressed his gratitude to the former chairman of the Islamic Azad University – Rasht Branch, and introduced the new chairman.

KI/IRN82783878