'Unrest across Iran to end very soon'

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Law Enforcement Zolfaghari said on Tuesday that in most parts of the country, the situation has returned to normal and the remaining unrest in some cities will soon be over.

In relation with recent riots in several Iranian cities, Hossein Zollfaghari said that their policy in the Security Council of the interior ministry is to bring the situation under control, and added that the police and other security forces have so far shown the most possible tolerance in dealing with the protesters.

Meanwhile, he added that the security forces would not tolerate any attacks on the civilians and the people’s properties.

He further elaborated that security forces have so far confronted with individuals who have urged the protests towards violence.

Deputy Interior minister for Security and Law Enforcement highlighted that despite the fact that people have expressed their grievances in the protests, they have not accompanied with the rioters and lawbreakers.

Zolfaghari noted that "in most parts of the country, the situation has returned to normal , and with the cooperation of the people and with the efforts of the security forces, the remaining unrest in some regions will soon be end."

The protests initially began last week, as people took to the streets to express their discontent over soaring prices. However, a number of the rallies turned into violence and riots across the country.

