US meddlesome policy in Iran internal affairs not to remain unanswered

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – In a tweet on December 31, Iran’s Secretary of the Expediency Council condemned US meddlesome policy in the Iran's internal affairs warning that the interference will not remain unanswered.

In his post on the social networking website ‘twitter’, Mohsen Rezaei added that “the US that is now misusing the protests in Iran, was the country which oppressed the protests at the time of ‘Oppression’ [the tyrannical regime of Shah in Iran].”

During the past few days that protests hit Iranian cities, with protesters demonstrated against increasing prices of some staples like eggs and meat, several US official including its president explicitly declared their support for waging violence in the name of peaceful protests.

KI