Russia condemns foreign intervention in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed hope that protests in Iran will not turn violent, will not result in bloodshed.

Commenting on the current situation in Tehran, where the mass protests have entered their fifth day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that interference from abroad in the situation in Iran is unacceptable, reported Sputnik news outlet.

"External interference [in Iran's internal affairs] which may destabilize the situation is unacceptable," the statement said.

A deputy governor of the Lorestan province in an interview on state TV aired on December 31 blamed "foreign agents" for the deaths of two demonstrators during the protests a day before.

"No shots were fired by the police and security forces. We have found evidence of enemies of the revolution, Takfirist groups and foreign agents in this clash," he said.

YNG