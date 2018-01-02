Enemies lurking for any opportunity to hit Iranian nation

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the enemies are impatiently waiting for any possible opportunity to hurt Iranian people.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, during a weekly meeting with families of martyrs on Tuesday, referred to recent riots across Iran, saying "the enemies with all sorts of tools, including money and weapons, allied to hurt the Islamic establishment."

"The dignity, security and progress of the Iranian people are due to the sacrifice of the martyrs," he noted, adding "what prevents the enemy's hostility towards Iranian nation is the spirit of courage, sacrifice and faith."

Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that he will talk with Iranian nation on the recent incidents across the country, at the right time.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, referring to the important role of the spirit of courage and sacrifice in preventing the hostility of enemies, called the martyrs a complete example of this kind of spirit, adding "Iranian nation is indebted forever to the martyrs who left their homes and families, to breast the enemies and protect Iran's soil."

Pointing to the regretful situation of some countries in West Asia and North Africa, Ayatollah Khamenei said "during the time of Imposed War, if the enemy could be able to enter inside our country, it would not have any mercy on anything and the situation was much worse than today's situation in Libya and Syria."

He praised the families of the martyrs, underlining that "what martyrs' parents did during the war was no less valuable than their children's courage and sacrifice; Iran is greatly indebted to the families of martyrs."

LR/4189382