Veep says govt to stand against anti-democratic destruction, bullyism

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – In a post on his Twitter account, Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri, asserted that government is strong enough to exercise flexibility toward public demands and exercise the rule of law against rioters.

The government possess the required power to exercise flexibility, get reformed, and put into practice the people's demands,” posted Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri on Tuesday.

The Iranian senior official made the remarks in reaction to recent protests in some major cities of Iran which turned into riots by the interventions of some foreigner agents and players, according to what Iranian officials recount of the recent developments.

“But the government is capable of changes relying on the nation on whose strength and support, the government is confident,” reiterated the Iranian veep.

He vowed that the government will mightily oppose all threats against democracy and reform and against any destructive or bullying measure.

