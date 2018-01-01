Protests in Iran due to internal problems, foreign interventions

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – President Rouhani said that the recent days’ protests in some major cities of Iran have been both because of internal problems and foreign interventions.

“The enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran are angry with the glory, success, and the progress of the Iranian nation and they have vowed to get the regional troubles into Iran, but, sure, the people and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to them,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday.

The Iranian top executive made the remarks during the meeting with the chairmen of the parliament’s commissions, touching upon the latest protests in Iranian major cities.

“In the last months we held a glorious election with high turnout and maybe it was the most competitive election in the years after the Islamic Revolution of 1979,” asserted the Iranian top official.

He then referred to the expectations for post-election events and said that the enemies were hoping to see new rivalries, divides, and conflicts gape after the election.

Mr. Rouhani boasted that in the inauguration ceremony held in Iranian parliament delegations from 151 countries attended and some delegations were made up of 3 to 4 ministers.

He underlined that his administration is a transitory phenomenon while the country are the nation the lasting and permanent features of Iran.

“I believe that what has happened in the last couple of days is on the surface a threat which has to be converted into an opportunity to find out the deep causes of the problems,” said the Iranian president.

“Because all the people on the streets are not those commanded by foreigners and there are some of them who are protesting for their own feelings and problems,” noted Mr. Rouhani.

YNG/ 4188490