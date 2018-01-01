Public demands pursuable only within legal frameworks

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – In relation to recent protests in Iranian cities, Iran’s Defense minister said on Monday that the protesters’ demands can be pursued according to the law, urging calm as protests go on.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami said in a meeting with the leaders and experts of the Ministry of Defense "our beloved people have shown well over the past four decades that they are constantly pursuing their legal rights through lawful methods.”

He added "the global arrogance and the enemies of our country are looking for instability in Iran, so we must foil their plots by keeping our solidarity and national unity.”

Defense minister stressed the need for maintaining the peace and order in the society by obeying the law and strengthening unity, and concluded “the government and all the administrative apparatus will try their best to meet people's demands.”

