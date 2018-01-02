450 people arrested in Tehran riots in past 3 days

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – According to deputy governor of Tehran province, 450 people who had taken part in riots that began last week, have been arrested by the police in the past three days.

Ali Asghar Naserbakht told ILNA news agency on Tuesday that “200 people were arrested on Saturday, 150 people on Sunday and around 100 people on Monday.”

“Yesterday saw less people protesting on the streets,” he said, referring to public rallies that were staged in several cities on Thursday onward over price hikes, unemployment and unauthorized credit institutions. “The police for the most part calmed down the riots by inviting people to respect law and order, and arrests were made only in cases where people insisted on carrying out illegal activities.”

Naserbakht also stressed that Tehran is under control of the police and no request has been made for the involvement of IRGC security forces.

He predicted that Tehran will have a far more peaceful day today compared to previous days, and added that the judiciary will be in charge of holding the detainees who had caused damage to public properties.

MS