In a statement released on Sunday, the IRGC Navy Force stated, “Two violating oil tankers, which were attempting to covertly transit through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz with their navigation and automatic identification systems switched off, struck naval mines, resulting in explosions and intense fires.”

Following the explosion of these two oil tankers, two other oil tankers, which had intended to pass through surreptitiously, heeded the warnings issued by the IRGC Navy’s traffic control center in the Strait of Hormuz and turned back toward the waters of the Persian Gulf.

MNA/7011063