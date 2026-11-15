Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Sunday: We targeted King Khalid Airport and a financial center in Riyadh with 2 ballistic missiles.

According to Al-Masirah, the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Yahya Saree, announced: We targeted the gatherings of enemy forces in the "Al-Quwa" camp in Lahj province with 6 missiles.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces then stated: We targeted King Khalid Airport and a financial center in Riyadh with 2 ballistic missiles.

In a related news, an Al-Jazeera reporter announced that 2 explosions in the city of Aden shook the positions of the enemies of Yemen.

Yahya Saree had announced hours ago that the Saudi enemy carried out 75 airstrikes against Yemen in the past 24 hours.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces emphasized: Saudi warplanes bombed civilian areas in the provinces of Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Lahj and Saada. The attacks were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets, which flew from the Khamis Mushait and Taif bases. Missile attacks were also carried out from Najran, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians. The total number of air and missile attacks by Saudi Arabia against Yemen since the escalation of tensions began has reached 5,095 air and missile attacks.

MNA/7012111