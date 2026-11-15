The Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that two oil tankers attempting to pass through an unauthorized route in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines.

According to the IRGC Navy’s statement, the two tankers had switched off all their identification and positioning systems in an attempt to pass through the route covertly. They subsequently struck naval mines, triggering powerful explosions.

The statement said that one of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil, which sank in the southern waters of the Persian Gulf following a massive explosion and fire.

The IRGC Navy also warned fishermen operating in the area to observe safety precautions to avoid colliding with the wreckage of the sunken tanker.

The force further warned tanker owners, shipping company managers, and vessel crews against approaching the restricted area of the Strait of Hormuz, urging them not to be misled by the US military’s actions and to heed warnings concerning passage through the area.

The statement also emphasized that any vessels violating the arrangements announced by Iran and entering the restricted area, which it described as a contaminated zone, would face similar consequences.

MNA/7011868