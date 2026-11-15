The 30th Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers (COM) will be held in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on November 15-16.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in Tehran in 1985 by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

Regarding the foreign minister's trip to the Sultanate of Oman, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson also stated that Foreign Minister Araghchi will travel to Muscat on Tuesday to meet and hold consultations with his Omani counterpart.

MNA