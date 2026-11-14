The Public Relations Office of the IRGC announced on Saturday that a US military reconnaissance and combat drone from the MQ-1 family was detected over Qeshm Island and subsequently intercepted and destroyed by the IRGC Aerospace Force's advanced air-defense system.

Earlier on Friday, the Public Relations Office of the Iranian Army Navy Force announced that it intercepted and destroyed a US-made MQ-1 drone in Kouhestak area along the coast of Sirik, Hormozgan province.

In a statement issued, the aggressor enemy’s drone was struck and destroyed after being successfully tracked and engaged by a new air defense system operated by the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Navy, under the country’s integrated air defense command network.

MNA