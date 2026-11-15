In a post on his X account on Sunday, ElBaradei wrote, “Do we address the reality that the wars in Vietnam, Iraq and the current war in Iran were based on lies and that we need to fundamentally rethink our foreign policy, including continued military funding to the extremist government in Israel?”.

The remarks came as ElBaradei drew attention to Sanders’ criticism of US foreign policy and his call for a fundamental reassessment of Washington’s approach, including its continued military support for Israel.

In an earlier interview with CNN, Sanders said Democrats have the power to bring the war against Iran to an end, adding that this could be achieved not only through resolutions but also by cutting off funding for the war.

He also described the war as illegal and unconstitutional, and criticized the financial burden of the war on the United States, saying it had cost the country hundreds of billions of dollars, while gasoline prices and the cost of other essential goods have soared.

MNA