In a post on his X account late on Saturday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “American officials have now come up with a new deceptive narrative to evade responsibility for the catastrophic human, economic, and geopolitical consequences of their unlawful aggression against Iran: “America did not start the war with Iran; the Iranians started it with the 1979 Revolution!”

“This fabrication is so blatant that any reasonable person would recognize it as false with no hesitation. The Iranian Revolution of 1979 was about reclaiming the country’s sovereignty, freedom, and human dignity,” he stressed.

“And, of course, the bitter memory of American interference, particularly the 1953 CIA-backed coup was still fresh in the minds of Iranians then, just as it is today. Military aggression has a clear definition,” he said, adding, “No matter how desperately American officials try to evade the issue, they cannot erase from the minds of the American people or the world the fact that it was the United States that twice, in less than nine months, launched unprovoked aggression against Iran in the midst of diplomatic negotiations.”

They assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian officials, killed and wounded our women and children, and destroyed our vital infrastructure, he continued.

Now that the US administration has run into a military and political dead end, it is trying both to deny responsibility for starting the war and to conceal its failure to achieve its objectives behind a narrative of victory, Baghaei underlined.

This is despite the fact that, at the highest levels, the American political establishment has acknowledged that the war against Iran was the principal cause of its electoral defeat, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman stipulated.

MNA