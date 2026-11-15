The military of the Yemeni Sanaa government led by Ansr Allahh resistance movement released images of the expulsion of Saudi-backed elements under the command of Saudi officer Badr Al-Harbi from the areas of Al-Mudhareba and Al-A'ra in Lahj province.

An hour earlier, a high-ranking Yemeni military source told Al-Mayadeen: Tens of thousands of Saudi backed forces were expelled from large parts of the areas of Al-Mudhareba and Ras Al-A'ra.

The source stated: After weeks of fighting, the Saudi-backed forces under the command of Saudi officer Badr Al-Harbi fled towards Aden. The recent clashes led to the capture of hundreds of Saudi-backed forces, including their commanders.

The source added: The strategic victory of the Yemeni army will increase the security of shipping in Bab al-Mandab and make navigation more stable. The Yemeni army has liberated more than 3,000 square kilometers, mainly mountain ranges, strategic geographical bottlenecks, a strategic coastal strip and an airport.

The source stated: The operation to liberate large parts of the Ras al-A'ra and al-Mudharabi areas in Lahj province is aimed at securing Bab al-Mandab. The operation to liberate large parts of the Ras al-A'ra and al-Mudharabi areas is aimed at protecting the Taiz areas. The Yemeni forces fought a battle that lasted several weeks with the participation of missile units, drones and air defense.

The source emphasized: Thousands of Saudi airstrikes could not protect their mercenaries against the Ansar Allah forces.

MNA/7011873