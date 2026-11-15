The Shahed 136 is an Iranian kamikaza (suicide or one-way) drone designed to fly toward pre-programmed coordinates and strike a designated target. It explodes upon impact and, unlike reconnaissance or reusable combat drones, is not designed to return for further use.

The Shahed 136 was officially unveiled in 2021. Its distinctive features include a delta-wing design, a piston engine, and a rear-mounted propeller. The use of commercially available and relatively accessible components is also among the factors that help reduce its manufacturing cost.

According to information published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the Shahed 136 weighs approximately 200 kilograms and measures between 3.3 and 3.5 meters in length. Its wingspan is estimated at around 2.5 to 3 meters.

The drone’s speed has been reported at approximately 180 kilometers per hour, while its operational range is estimated at between 1,000 and 2,500 kilometers, depending on the source. Its payload capacity is also estimated at between 20 and 50 kilograms.

The Shahed 136 uses inertial and satellite navigation systems to travel toward designated coordinates. Its piston engine and rear-mounted propeller provide the power required for flight. However, the technical specifications of different versions may vary as a result of modifications and upgrades.

MNA