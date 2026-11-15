Speaking during a televised interview, Mohammad Eslami said Iranian scientists had made significant progress in developing the system, expressing hope that it would become operational according to the planned schedule.

He said the project aimed to demonstrate Iran’s scientific capabilities and its ability to compete with leading global powers in advanced technologies.

Ali Nowrouzi, head of Iran’s Advanced Technologies Company, explained that nuclear fusion involves bringing two light isotopes together under specific and complex physical conditions to trigger a fusion reaction.

He said radiation produced through the process could be used to develop radiopharmaceuticals and advanced medical diagnostic systems.

Nowrouzi added that the long-term goal was to develop a system capable of generating high electrical currents without energy losses within the system, underscoring the broader potential of fusion technology for energy production.

MNA/IRN