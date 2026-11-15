Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reiterated that countries provided their airspaces and territories for attacks against Iran must pay compensation, noting that US actions made international community deeply distrustful of its diplomatic claims.

Hereunder are the questions raised by reporters:

IAEA’s one-sided reporting has damaged its credibility.

Regarding the manner in which the agency’s reports are released, he stated that the UN nuclear watchdog suffers from a structural problem, as its reports frequently end up in Western media.

Influenced by the biased approaches of certain US officials and several European countries, the international nuclear body persists in its established pattern: one-sided reporting concerning Iran’s nuclear program. This trend not only undermines the Agency’s credibility as the competent international authority on nuclear matters but also entails accountability for the agency itself.

No US aggression against Iran to go unanswered.

Iran will not leave any act of military aggression unanswered, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry warned, stressing that the country relies on its own capabilities and does not pin its hopes on other parties, Baghaei noted.

Continued Israeli crimes in Gaza and West Bank

One issue that should be taken into serious consideration is that the Zionist regime is continuing its genocide against Palestinians, even throughout the winter season, he said, stating that catastrophic situation in Gaza pains the conscience of every free human being. Across Gaza, Palestinian people continue to grapple with all manner of atrocities. In the West Bank, too, “we are witnessing ongoing attacks, the demolition of Palestinian homes, and widespread arrests.”

Islamic countries are duty bound to take practical step in support of Palestine.

He called on the Islamic countries to take practical action in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

The issue of Palestine is the issue of humanity that must be taken into consideration by all Islamic states, he added.

Regional states must be held accountable for damages inflicted on Iran.

Turning to the damages inflicted as a result of waging war by the US and Israel against the country, the foreign ministry spokesman stated that regional states must be held accountable for the damages inflicted on Iran.

In response to the remarks raised by the secretary-general of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), who held Iran responsible for attacks on Persian Gulf littoral states, and called Iran for paying reparations, Baghaei categorically rejected the remarks of the secretary general.

Baghaei warned that regional countries and the PGCC secretary-general should remember their all-out support for former Iraqi’s Baath regime, under deposed Saddam Hussein, in waging war against Iran and Iranian people will never forget this issue.

There is now no doubt that several hundred billion dollars in aid were provided to the deposed Saddam regime by certain countries in the region. The provision of arms and military equipment, the deployment of troops and soldiers, all of these instances are documented, and the Iranian people have a historical claim regarding them, he said, adding, “Given that these nations actively participated in military aggression against a neighboring country, putting their airspace, and territory at the disposal of those attacking Iran, how can they possibly speak of receiving reparations from Iran? The damages and losses inflicted on Iran, both directly and indirectly, stem from the actions of certain regional states. Those countries that played a direct or indirect role in the aggression against Iran are considered accomplices of the aggressors, and they share responsibility for the crimes committed against Iran.”

Countries that provided territory and airspace for attacks on Iran must pay compensation, he reiterated, adding that states involved in aggression against Iran have no legal grounds to demand compensation.

Esmaeil Baghaei cautioned the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) against fueling regional tensions, recalling the Persian Gulf states' past support for former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the Iran–Iraq War.

Iran's actions against US bases, assets have been defensive in nature.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran has taken no action against the national sovereignty of neighboring countries. Iran’s actions have been strictly defensive in nature and have targeted US bases and assets.

Iran will not waive its right to use nuclear energy.

In response to a question about whether the United States, in its proposals, has included a plan to compel Iran to abandon its nuclear program, Baghaei stated, “From the outset, the declared policy of the United States has been aimed at getting Iran to relinquish its right to utilize nuclear energy. Iran is not a party that would forgo a fundamental, sovereign right, a right it possesses under Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)."

Claim of Iran attack on French cooling systems “absurd and baseless”.

Regarding the claims made about Iranian tampering with French refrigerators, he stated, “It has become a habit for European countries to level accusations without feeling the need to provide any evidence or justification. These claims are absurd. This pattern has become common among the Americans and certain European nations."

"We dismiss France's cyber accusations as attempt to conceal its technical weaknesses," he added.

Germany is complicit in crimes of US and Zionist regime.

Regarding official reports on the shipment of military equipment to the Zionist regime with the complicity of Germany, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that Germany’s action in sending arms shipments to the Zionist regime is no secret, and Germany is undoubtedly a partner in every crime committed. This is a legal principle, and Germany can never absolve itself of responsibility.

Iran laments IAEA’s subservience to US

He criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for pursuing a biased approach under US influence, saying the IAEA’s conduct undermines its credibility and rules out any improvement in relations with Iran under the current circumstances.

US must be held accountable for its crimes committed against Iranian nation.

The United States and its ally [Israeli regime] waged a military aggression against Iran on February 28 and must be held accountable for their heinous crimes committed against the Iranian people.

US actions made international community deeply distrustful of its diplomatic claims, he said, adding, "Washington used diplomatic talks twice in less than nine months to mask its hostile actions."

The United States is confronting the International Criminal Court (ICC) to shield Israeli regime from accountability for war crimes and genocide.

He went on to say that US foreign policy in West Asia is directed from outside Washington.

Iran is prepared to engage to resolve border-related issues with Iraq.

Regarding border problem with Iraq, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that countries in the region are well aware of the situation and remain committed to good neighborliness.

“We are determined to resolve any issues through close engagement with our neighboring countries."

Germany and France did not fulfill their commitments under JCPOA.

Regarding Germany’s alignment with the United States on Iran’s nuclear program, Baghaei stated, “I fail to see what honor there is for Germany and France in taking pride in their subservience to the United States. Under the JCPOA, Germany and France bore certain responsibilities, yet they reneged on their commitments. This demonstrates that these two nations lack consistency in their international conduct."

Germany shares responsibility for Israeli crimes as Tel Aviv's second-largest arms supplier, he emphasized.

Such stances deal a blow to the non-proliferation regime. The right to enrichment stems from our membership in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), he added.

MNA/7011338