Iran's response to any renewed threat may go beyond region

Fada Hossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said Iran's strategy for confronting threats is not limited to geography and that any threat against the country will face an immediate and decisive response.

Speaking to Mehr, Maleki commented on the Leader's recent remarks at a meeting with senior armed forces commanders that any level or type of threat must face an immediate, effective response, without geographic limits. He said the remarks show the Islamic Republic of Iran has a clear military strategy against any plot or threat.

Maleki said that in the 40-day war, Iran's response focused on targeting US bases involved in the war, with pinpoint operations against specific targets, while the Leader's recent emphasis on a response without geographic limits signals a broader framework for confronting potential threats.

He said part of the remarks can be read as a warning to regional countries that in the event of another war, Iran's response will not necessarily follow the same method or be confined to the same limited, specific targets, and its scope could take on different dimensions.

Maleki said the United States is trying to expand its bases and military centers and move them farther from Iran's reach, but that this assumption is wrong and such measures cannot prevent an Iranian retaliation. In the event of war, he said, Iran will enter the field with a new outlook and scenario that will surprise the US and European countries.

He stressed that Iran's response will not be limited to a specific geographic area, and that from wherever in the world a threat to Iran emerges, the country will respond quickly and decisively.

MNA