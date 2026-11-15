Major General Seyyed Yahya Safavi, senior military advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, namely the Leader of the Islamic Revolution met with members of the Office of Preservation and Publication of the Martyr Leader’s Works and a group of media people at the home of Martyr Major General Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam, the father of Iran missile program, where he said "Martyr Tehrani-Moghaddam, like the martyred Leader seriously pursued the development of missile power, understanding the importance of this issue, and believed that missile power should be strengthened as a powerful arm of the Iranian nation and the system against threats from enemies."

Referring to the efforts of the martyr to increase the range of missiles, he emphasized: "Martyr Tehrani-Moghaddam was an insightful scientist who was not satisfied with the current state and, with strategic thinking, considered higher horizons for the development of the country’s missile power."

Major General Safavi expressed his gratitude to the family of martyr Tehrani Moghadam and said: "The families of commanders and warriors have a great contribution to their struggles, and without the support and companionship of their wives and children, the continuation of this difficult path would not have been possible. I would like to express my gratitude to the wife, daughters, and son of this great martyr who accompanied and supported him on the path of his struggles."

At the end of his remarks, he also conveyed the greetings of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, to the family of martyr Tehrani Moghadam.

MNA