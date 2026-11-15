In a post on his X account late on Saturday, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi wrote, “Paris should be aware of a "false flag" trap set by the Zionist regime. Unlike the United States and the Zionist regime, civilians have no place among the targets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).”

He pointed out that ridiculous claim regarding an attack on cooling systems is a worn-out scenario employed by the Zionists to promote 'Iranophobia' and garner support in Europe.

IRGC categorically rejected France’s baseless and unfounded claims about Iran's role in alleged cyberattacks on French supermarket fridges, warning Paris not to fall into Israel’s false-flag trap.

The cyberattack in France occurred in October, when hackers remotely connected to supermarket freezers and chiller cabinets, then raised their temperature by switching on defrost cycles.

The hacks led to the loss of large quantities of perishable food and even caused some of the refrigeration equipment to catch fire.

MNA