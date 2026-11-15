The Western Air Defense Headquarters announced that an enemy's Orbiter 4 drone was shot down by Army Air Defense forces in the Nahavand heights on Saturday, the Army Air Defense said in a statement on Sunday.

The wreckage of the drone was discovered in the area on Sunday and transferred for specialized examination.

According to the Army Air Defense, one of the drone’s notable features is its ability to be launched from a rail or take off vertically, giving it considerable operational flexibility.

Its fully automated and programmed recovery capability also reflects the complexity of its design and operation.

More importantly, the drone operates independently of GPS-based guidance and has limited reliance on user support. This feature reduces its vulnerability to GPS jamming.

The downing of the drone, despite these advanced capabilities, displayed Iran’s electronic warfare capabilities, the Army Air Defense said.

MNA