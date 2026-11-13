The Children of Haidar (Ali ibn Abi Talib) and the Narrators of Hazrat Zahra: A Re-examination of the Intellectual Genealogy and Steadfastness of the Iranian Nation within the New Global Order

To understand the orientations, strategic decisions, and remarkable resilience of the Iranian nation during critical junctures in contemporary history, analyses based solely on material, economic, or traditional geopolitical factors prove insufficient and inadequate.

The collective identity of the Iranian people is rooted in a civilizational foundation that, at a pivotal historical moment, became intertwined with a school of thought resting upon two fundamental pillars: "Haidar"—the symbol of uncompromising justice, courage, and steadfastness—and "Hazrat Zahra"—the embodiment of the pursuit of truth, resistance against deviation, social compassion, and the preservation of human dignity. This paper elucidates how the collective spirit of the Iranian nation, as "disciples of this school," has forged an intellectual and practical framework that—when faced with the hegemony of dominant powers—recognizes no language other than that of independence and honor.

1. Introduction: The Secret Behind the Enduring Nature of a Civilization: In the fields of political science and international relations, a recurring question arises: What enables societies to withstand decades of comprehensive pressure, imposed war, structural sanctions, and geopolitical isolation without collapsing?

A realistic answer lies within the deeper layers of belief systems. The historical bond between Iran and the Alavi and Fatimi tradition is not merely a matter of religious or calendar-based alignment; rather, it represents a profound civilizational transformation. By consciously choosing this school of thought, Iran shifted its internal calculus away from pure materialism toward absolute, liberating values.

2. The School of Haydar: A framework of justice, courage, and the rejection of domination. In the Iranian worldview, "Haydar" (Ali ibn Abi Talib) is not merely a historical figure; rather, he serves as a "standard" and a "manifesto for political existence."



The primacy of ethics over power: In the Alavi perspective, governance—if it fails to establish truth and secure justice for the oppressed against the oppressor—is worth less than an old, worn-out shoe. This principle has led Iranian society to seek legitimacy not in the accumulation of wealth or colonial expansionism, but in adherence to ethical principles.

Proactive courage in the face of oppression: The attribute of "Haydar Karrar"—characterized by relentless, forceful engagement against enemy lines and an unwavering commitment to the path of truth—has permeated both Iran’s defense doctrine and the collective psychology of its society. This trait ensures that the nation does not respond passively to military threats or asymmetric pressures; instead, it chooses the cost of standing firm on its principles over the humiliation of surrender.

3. The School of Zahra; The Source of Civil Resistance, Insight, and the Preservation of Authenticity: While the epic, outward dimension of this school of thought is associated with Ali (AS), its softer, persuasive, profound, and civilization-building dimension draws from the *Kawthar*—the fountainhead represented by the school of Fatimah al-Zahra (SA).

The First Cry Against Structural Deviation: The *Fadakiyyah* sermon of Fatimah al-Zahra (SA) serves as a foundational document defending property rights and distributive justice, while warning against intellectual regression and a return to a "modern *Jahiliyyah*" (pre-Islamic state of ignorance). Inspired by her, the Iranian nation has learned that remaining silent in the face of injustice is tantamount to complicity in oppression.

Maternal Self-Sacrifice for the Survival of Truth: The steadfastness of Iranian men and women throughout the vicissitudes of history reflects the resilience of Fatimah al-Zahra (SA)—a selflessness devoid of any expectation of reward, an unwavering commitment to the truth even in absolute isolation, and the safeguarding of the torch of truth during the darkest nights of history.

4. The Convergence of Two Lights; The Emergence of the "Resilient Iranian" Archetype: The fusion of "Haydari courage" (the courage of Ali) and the "Zahra-esque pursuit of truth" has forged an identity among Iranians characterized by the following traits:

"Red Rationality" (The Philosophy of Martyrdom): In this worldview, death is not an end, but rather the guarantor of human dignity. A nation that perceives martyrdom as the ultimate felicity—and, indeed, as victory itself—cannot be contained by the rhetoric of threats and intimidation.

A Transnational, Universalist Perspective on the Oppressed: Just as this school of thought transcends geographical borders, the support extended by Iranian society to oppressed nations—from Palestine to any other corner of the globe—is rooted in the emphatic counsel of these very leaders.

5. Conclusion: Iran’s Message to the Contemporary World—Today’s world, suffering from a crisis of meaning, the double standards of global powers, and the decline of human values, is in need of a re-examination of models that have linked courage with piety, and authority with justice.

Drawing upon the teachings of the school of "Haydar and Zahra," the Iranian nation conveys a clear message to the global order:

Submission to a hegemony of force is not an option; the inherent dignity of the human being is not a subject for bargaining at any negotiating table; and the future belongs not to empires built on wealth and force, but to conscious, patient, and justice-seeking nations—nations that, in their pursuit of the truth, harbor no fear of their own small numbers or the magnitude of the storms they face.

MNA