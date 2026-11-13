The IRGC's Aerospace Force targeted and destroyed a U.S. early warning radar on Bahrain island in response to an air attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, the IRGC said in statement No. 22.

The statement said the strike was a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to end its aerial violations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that if the violations and aggressions are repeated, the IRGC Aerospace Force is on full alert for limitless confrontation.

It warned that violating companies that fall for the aggressor enemy's deception will face more serious punishment.

MNA