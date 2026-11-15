Hemmati has dismissed the latest threats by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to intensify sanctions against Iran, saying that Washington is speaking prematurely about the country's economic outlook.

Responding to Bessent's prediction of a harsh winter for Iran, Hemmati said the Treasury secretary had yet to account for his earlier forecast.

"He still has to count that same chicken I told him to count at the end of autumn," Hemmati said. "Let him count that first, then go and talk about winter. It's too early."

The remark draws on the Persian proverb about counting chickens at the end of autumn, a caution against declaring an outcome before the season has actually turned.

Bessent had said a "long and cold winter" lay ahead for Iranians, and argued that Tehran could have secured better terms in a deal before the US elections.

"Now President Trump does not think we need a deal with Iran, and we will continue applying pressure," he said.

Turning to the foreign exchange position, Hemmati said conditions were sound and put the volume of currency supplied in the recent period at nearly $33 billion.

"Thank God, conditions are good. In this same period we have supplied close to $33 billion in foreign currency," he said.

He stressed that the supply of essential goods and medicine was continuing as the Central Bank had undertaken.

"Essential goods as well, just as we promised, we are supplying medicine and essential goods," he said.

Hemmati added that the institution was working to prevent any disruption in the country's currency supply.

"God willing, there is no problem, and all our effort is that no problem arises."

Bessent has made a series of specific predictions of Iranian economic collapse that have not materialized on schedule.

MNA